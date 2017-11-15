Transcript for UCLA basketball players apologize for international incident

three UCLA basketball players apologizing after an international incident. This apology comes after they were arrested for shoplifting during a team trip to China last week. Suspended from the team indefinitely tonight. Today, president trump tweeting, suggesting they should thank him for their freedom. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: The three UCLA basketball players at the heart of an international shoplifting scandal giving president trump what he asked for -- a thank you. To president trump and the United States government, thank you for taking the time to intervene on our behalf. Reporter: The thank yous come after president trump tweeted, "Do you think the three UCLA basketball players will say thank you president trump? They were headed for ten years in jail!" Liangelo ball, Jalen hill and Cody Riley were arrested in China during the president's Asia trip after stealing from three different stores. The president asked the leader of China for help, and on Tuesday, they returned to American soil. Today, all three apologized. I've learned my lesson from this big mistake and I am 110% sure that I will not make a bad decision like this one again. Reporter: The UCLA basketball coach described the three players as "Good young men" before announcing they are suspended indefinitely.

