-
Now Playing: UConn women's basketball team 1 win away from milestone
-
Now Playing: UConn women's basketball team notches 100th straight win
-
Now Playing: The UConn women's basketball coach appears live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: UConn basketball star Katie Lou Samuelson sets record
-
Now Playing: Singer and songwriter Judith Owen on how the melody drives her music
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: The cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' dish on the film's romance
-
Now Playing: Singer and songwriter Judith Owen on the inspiration behind her new album
-
Now Playing: Judith Owen performs 'Somebody's Child'
-
Now Playing: Judith Owen performs 'Send Me A Line'
-
Now Playing: Singer and songwriter Judith Owen talks music style, family and performing
-
Now Playing: 99-year-old grandma shows off bowling skills at family party
-
Now Playing: Military dad surprises children at Utah Jazz game
-
Now Playing: Singer Michelle Branch talks new album and tour
-
Now Playing: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks to star in 'The Post'
-
Now Playing: The cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' dishes on the upcoming remake
-
Now Playing: RuPaul dishes on the new season of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: 'People Icons' sneak peek: Gloria and Emelio Estefan on their celebrity love story
-
Now Playing: Teen dance prodigy Maddie Ziegler discusses her memoir live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Florida Georgia Line to headline a stadium tour with the Backstreet Boys, Chris Lane, Nelly
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes with this season's 'Bachelor' contestants