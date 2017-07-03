Transcript for UConn basketball star Katie Lou Samuelson sets record

America strong tonight. The UConn basketball star celebrating a record night on the court, and then her humble move compared to another great. Here's linsey Davis. Reporter: Katie Lou Samuelson's performance was one for the record books. She went 10 for 10 all from downtown. Three-pointer after three-pointer. A first in NCAA history. It felt good while I was shooting, so I kept going. Reporter: Even Katie seemed shocked by her own performance. Many are comparing her shrug afterward -- The three! Reporter: To this famous shrug by none other than Michael Jordan in the 1992 finals. I kept getting balls and I was going to keep shooting it until -- I was going to keep shooting. Reporter: They won 100 games in a row, and it looks like they are going to need bigger signs. The team is now 107 and counting. Katie Lou and the rest of the team will go on to win their championship title. They haven't lost a game in 843 days. We are all cheering her on tonight, and thanks to linsey for that. Thank you for watching on a touse. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back Trains in Concord stop after

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.