Transcript for Unconfirmed Claims Russia Personally Targeted Trump

24 hours ago here president elect trump saying that document would turn up nothing saying there is nothing there blaming the Intel community for leaking the unconfirmed report. Tonight we've learned it just hours later after his criticism he received a phone call from the Director of National Intelligence James clapper. Tonight ABC's Jonathan Karl on what was set. Tensions between Donald Trump any intelligence agencies flared again today following the president elect's unprecedented. Attack. That the intelligence agencies. Allowed any information that turned out to be so false and fake. Out. I think it's a disgrace. And I say that and I say that and that's something that Nazi Germany would have done and did do. Hours later Director of National Intelligence James clapper called trump himself. And took the rare step of releasing this public statement I expressed my profound dismay at the leaks that have been appearing in the press and we both agreed that they're extremely corrosive and damaging to our national security. I do not believe the leaks came from the intelligence community still fuming this morning trump tweeted. James clapper called me yesterday to denounce the false and fictitious report that was illegally circulated. Made up forty fax two Brad but in his statement clapper didn't quite called the reports false and fictitious. Instead saying he had not yet determined whether they will reliable on Capitol Hill Mike Pompeo Trump's choice to be the director of the CIA. Was Astra Rackley whether he would continue to investigate. One of those unsubstantiated. And unproven allegations. It the trump campaign team had been in contact with a Russia. These are unsubstantiated allegations. I emphasized that I understand I want to make sure that as these are very serious allegation but to your question more directly a promise I will pursue the facts wherever they take a. And the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee is fine with the investigation to have no problem with the FBI investigating him. That's their job. And Jon Karl let us live from the White House tonight John this rift between the president. And the intelligence community despite that phone call last night appears to be only growing wider how much concerned are you hearing from your sources within the intelligence community tonight. There's concern David there's been lasting damage done to this relationship. But I expect the Trump's choice is to be director of national intelligence and the head of the CIA will be quickly confirmed that means. That shortly after he is sworn in as president he will have his own people at the very top of the leadership of the intelligence community which could make a big difference Jon Karl witness from the White House.

