Transcript for Urgent manhunt for gunmen in shootout at a packed Arkansas nightclub

Now, to the urgent manhunt for the shooters behind a gun fight inside of a packed nightclub. Police say at least 25 people were wounded by that gunfire. ABC's Adrienne Bankert reports. Reporter: A nightmare for concertgoers inside that packed nightclub, intense gunfire striking dozens in the crowd. And tonight, police searching for multiple gunmen. Around 2:30 A.M., one person live-streaming the performance at the power ultra lounge on Facebook. When suddenly, that gunfire breaks out. The room goes dark, the phone goes to black. Listen, as cheers turn to tearful screams. In all, 25 people shot, two critically injured. I heard some gunshots go off, hit the ground, try to take off running, and by the time you try to take off running some more gunshots came, and just hit the ground. Reporter: Up to 40 shots fired. Investigators saying the shooting involved rival groups in the audience, but so far no suspects. Some sort of dispute broke out in the audience during the event. And there were multiple shots fired and we believe multiple individuals were responsible for that. We do not believe this was an act of terror, nor do we believe this was an active shooter situation. Reporter: The state alcohol and beverage control pulling the club's alcohol permit. The city, shutting the venue down. All of those victims are expected to survive. This shooting follows a week of several unrelated drive-bys in the area. The governor saying, "Little Rock's crime problem appears to be intensifying." Tom? At least 25 people shot. All right, Adrienne, thanks so

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.