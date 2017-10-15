Transcript for Urgent manhunt for two inmates after a jail break in Missouri

Tonight, Missouri deputies on the hunt for two inmates seen walking the streets moments after a daring escape. Pemiscot county advising, they've had two inmates escape. Authorities say William Carter and Joseph latamondeer brought out around 1:45 A.M. Surveillance shows them walking to the Mississippi river. They crawled through an air duct and gained access to a room where they were able to knock the lock loose on a door. When the alarm went off, they jumped over the fence and took off running. Latamondeer was being held on felony charges including kidnapping and violent domestic assault. Carter, facing charges of first degree murder. Investigators say he purposely ran down his wife and another man. The community, unnerved with officers searching at check points throughout the city. There is a citywide surveillance system, and police are scouring it for clues.

