US announces that national park fees are going up

Visitors to a majority of parks will have to pay $5 more per vehicle.
0:15 | 04/12/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for US announces that national park fees are going up
And his national park fees and mentioned are on the rise to government today announcing visitors to a majority of parks will pay five dollars more per vehicle this season. The hikes impact 117. Parks including Yosemite Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon the new fees take effect June 1.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

