Transcript for US attorney general fires back against Trump criticism

And the president tonight taking aim at his attorney, Jeff sessions. This is not new, but what is new is that the A.G. Is now firing back. Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Reporter: The president has made his frustration with his attorney general well-known for months. I am disappointed in the attorney general. He should not have recused himself. If he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job. And I would have picked somebody else. A lot of people are disappointed in the justice department, including me. Reporter: Tonight, for the first time, attorney general Jeff sessions is firing back. It comes after this tweet today from the president, slamming sessions. The president believes sessions has not done enough to investigation allegations the FBI abused surveillance powers in the Russia investigation. The president tweeting, "Why is A.G. Jeff sessions asking the inspector general to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever. Has no prosecution or the y'all power. Isn't the I.G. An Obama guy? Why not use justice department lawyers? Disgraceful." After months of responding diplomatically to the president's attacks -- Well, it's kind of hurtful, but the president of the united States is a strong leader. Reporter: Today, sessions stood up to the president. Writing in a statement, quote, "We have initiated the appropriate process that will ensure complaints against this department will be fully and fairly acted upon if necessary. As long as I am the attorney general, I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor." And Pierre Thomas with us tonight, live from Washington. And Pierre, some critics tonight, even some Republicans, say the president's trying to influence or pressure the justice department with his words and tweets like the one today? Reporter: That's right, David. President trump in that tweet told sessions to use justice department attorneys, telling him how to do his job. But tonight, sources say the message from sessions was blunt. Let me do the job as I see fit, or fire me. David? Pierre Thomas with us again tonight.

