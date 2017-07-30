Transcript for US flies bombers over Korean peninsula in show of force

Now to the growing tension with North Korea after another missile launch. A pair of U.S. Air force bombers seen here in the military drill alongside South Korea and Japanese military planes as our military again tests its own missile defense system. The show of force after Kim Jong-un claimed his second intercontinental ballistic missile launch this month, now saying his arsenal has the power to strike the mainla of the United States. President trump now pointing the finger at China. Reporter: A show of force in direct response to North Korea's most alarming missile test yet. Two b-1 bombers flying over the Korean peninsula in a ten-hour mission. The U.S. Also conducted a successful previously planned medium-range missile defense test. Pentagon video shows a missile being detected and intercepted. But stopping an intercontinental ballistic missile like the one North Korea launched Friday is even more difficult, like a speeding bullet hitting another speeding bullet. And North Korea's latest missile traveled farther than any they have ever launched. It could potentially reach deep into the United States mainland. Japan's nhk-tv captured a bright light falling into the sea of Japan. This is here. They have been barking wolf about this while the wolf is at the door. This is a very real threat to the United States. Reporter: With military options limited on Sunday, president trump called out China, tweeting, they do nothing for us with North Korea. We will no longer allow this to continue. The white house is calling on China, North Korea's only trading partner, to apply more diplomatic pressure on the regime, arguing China has more direct influence than any other country. Tom? Gloria, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.