A U.S. marshal was fatally shot in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, while serving an arrest warrant

More
Amazon has revealed its short list of contenders to become home to its second headquarters.
0:39 | 01/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A U.S. marshal was fatally shot in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, while serving an arrest warrant

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52450032,"title":"A U.S. marshal was fatally shot in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, while serving an arrest warrant","duration":"0:39","description":"Amazon has revealed its short list of contenders to become home to its second headquarters.","url":"/WNT/video/us-marshal-fatally-shot-harrisburg-pennsylvania-serving-arrest-52450032","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.