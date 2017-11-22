Transcript for US Navy plane crashes into Pacific

Next, the crash of a Navy plane off the seas of Japan. And now the search for survivors. Eight people recovered and alive, but three are missing. That plane was on the way to the "Uss Ronald Reagan." It's the sixth major accident to strike the fleet this year. Here's ABC's senior national correspondent Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight that massive search in the pacific for those three sailors. At 2:45 local time, in the midst of a huge u.s./japanese exercise, the c-2 Navy propeller plane ditched into the Philippines sea, as it made its way towards the aircraft carrier the "Uss Ronald Reagan." It was about 500 miles off the coast of okinawa. The Navy says that within minutes, eight personnel were plucked from the sea in good condition. But a huge search involving the "Reagan" and multiple air craft continues tonight. The fact that we had so many people survive this mishap suggests that this was a deliberate act. That it was a ditching, that it was some mechanical Krob. Reporter: This is the sixth major incident involving the 7th fleet this year. Two previous collisions between Navy destroyers and merchant ships caused the death of 17 sailors. The captains of those ships and the commander of the 7th fleet, vice admiral Joseph Aucoin, have been relieved of command because of the incidents. The Japanese defense ministry, Tom, is saying engine failure might have brought that plane down, but the U.S. Navy is only saying it is investigating the crash. Tom? And the search still under way tonight.

