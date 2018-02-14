Transcript for US schools teach students safety plans for shootings

In the meantime, what are schools to do in this country to protect our children? So many of them taking new steps, but can they ever be enough? Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell on that part of the story tonight. Reporter: Tonight what used to be unimaginable is the new reality. In small towns and big cities. The death toll of students, children killed in just the first six weeks of this year, now at least 19, another 23 injured. We need to lock down. Reporter: For kids, lessons in math and science now come with lessons in how to react if a gunman attacks their campus. Teachers taught to lock doors and block windows. Police have changed their tactics, too, as we saw in this 2016 active shooter drill. At this Colorado high school, police and firefighters train side-by-side to immediately confront a threat. It's a lesson from columbine, when that school was attacked in 1999, it had long before policy for officers to wait outside for the S.W.A.T. Team, but that 45-minute delay beforeicers went in was later criticized for allowing the gunmen to continue their killing spree. I was one of the first medics to columbine. We did have to stand outside and wait for the building to be cleared before we could go in and find any survivors. Reporter: I'm thing safety experts recommend is that schools should not only keep outside doors locked, but they should track all visitors to a campus at all times. Students also play a role. If they see signs of trouble in places like social media, they should be encouraged to speak up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.