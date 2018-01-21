-
Now Playing: Van crashes into a building in Seattle during rush hour
-
Now Playing: Car plows into 2nd floor of building
-
Now Playing: A heart from a newborn who passed away saves another baby's life
-
Now Playing: A van in San Francisco drove onto a sidewalk
-
Now Playing: Blizzard warnings are in effect from Colorado to Minnesota
-
Now Playing: Dog who has a stuffed Pluto at home meets the "real" one
-
Now Playing: The NFL Playoffs kick off today to determine who plays in the Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Was billionaire couple murdered by multiple killers?
-
Now Playing: The viral shirtless Olympic sensation covers up to chase skiing dream
-
Now Playing: Thousands rally for Women's March
-
Now Playing: NJ first lady tells Women's March crowd: 'I was sexually assaulted'
-
Now Playing: Car stolen at gas pump while two children were on board
-
Now Playing: Government shutdown's impact on Americans
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of thousands of women march in major cities
-
Now Playing: Gym owner in North Carolina records women working out and attaches sexual innuendos
-
Now Playing: School principal singing snow day alert goes viral
-
Now Playing: Women's March fills streets of cities across the country
-
Now Playing: Statue of Liberty closed due to shutdown
-
Now Playing: Day four of victim testimonies against ex-USA gymnastics doctor
-
Now Playing: FBI investigates new person of interest in Las Vegas massacre