Transcript for A van in San Francisco drove onto a sidewalk

Back here at home, chaos on the streets in San Francisco. A driver jumping the sidewalk. Dozens running to get out of the way. The mini van not stopping for about a half mile. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Terrifying moments captured on video as people scramble to get out of the way of this minivan in San Francisco. Watch as witnesses chase down the mini van, trying to stop the driver. He was moving slowly enough where people are trying to open the door and trying to get the driver out. He wasn't stopping. Reporter: San Francisco police say a 70-year-old was behind the wheel. They say he jumped the curb in the busy Castro district, driving on the sidewalk, barely missing pedestrians. Hitting this deli. It was so quick. Just the flash of an eye. Reporter: Police say he kept driving past stop signs and through multiple intersections, hitting parking meters and trees on the sidewalk. At one point, reversing and even driving on the wrong side of the road until he was stopped and arrested. Other than property damage, no one was hurt during the chaos. Police say the driver told them he had issues with his brakes. He faces multiple charges including attempted murder and driving under the influence. Tom? Stephanie, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.