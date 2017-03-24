Transcript for Veteran becomes 1st double amputee in the US to become police officer

Finally tonight, "America strong." A marine veteran wounded in Afghanistan, making history by become a police officer. Here's gio Benitez. Reporter: His world turned upside-down in 2011. Stepping on an ied, instantly losing both of his legs. I didn't know if I could continue to have a Normal life. Reporter: Taking more steps forward, leading him to this. Tonight, he becomes the first double amputee in the country to become a police officer. What kept you going? I think it's my wife, da daughter, family, friends, the staff and my class. It's hard to fail when someone is pushing you the whole way. Every time his name was called out, there was this roar. Very proud of him, happy for him, and excited. This is his dream. Reporter: Tonight, showing us nothing can stop a hero. Gio Benitez, ABC news. Thanks so much for watching this week. I'm Tom llamas. I'll see you right back here tomorrow. For David and all of us, good night.

