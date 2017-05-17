Transcript for Video captures students being pepper sprayed at an Ohio school

Next tonight here, a new video seen by millions on the internet now is raising questions. On it, you can see students screaming after being pepper sprayed at an Ohio high school. It turns out they volunteered, their parents gave the okay. But did the exercise go door far? Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Are you ready? Reporter: Tonight, the video going viral -- students at an Ohio school being pepper sprayed. Reporter: The kids screaming in pain. But barberton high school says the kids not only volunteered for it, they got permission from their parents as part of a criminal justice class. The school district tells ABC news the instructor is a former police chief. And this is the waiver the school says parents signed, describing the pepper spraying "It will cause irritation and a burning sensation to the eyes and nasal area for approximately 30 minutes to 1 hour." A popular law enforcement blog calling it or the tors you. If he's going to be a police officer and if he's going to have these weapons, to use on people, he needs to know how they feel. Reporter: And David, tonight the school district says over over again that added supervision was provided.

