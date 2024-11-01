2024 election updates: Trump uses violent rhetoric to attack 'war hawk' Liz Cheney

Trump's campaign is attempting to spin Trump's violent rhetoric against former Rep. Liz Cheney.

Karoline Leavitt, Trump's spokesperson, claimed on Friday morning that his remarks were being taken out of context.

"President Trump was CLEARLY explaining that warmongers like Liz Cheney are very quick to start wars and send other Americans to fight them, rather than go into combat themselves," Leavitt wrote on X.

She also shared a clip of Trump's talk with Tucker Carlson when Trump said: "Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. OK, let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face. You know, they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, 'Oh, gee, well, let's send a -- let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.'"

