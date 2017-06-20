Transcript for Video released from dashboard camera in Philando Castile shooting

We turn next here to dramatic video released this evening and it comes just days of a Minnesota police officer was acquitted. The country saw the video when his girlfriend caught it on Facebook live. The after math of that shooting. Now, the other few from the officer's dash cam. Here is Alex Perez. Reporter: Tonight, the newly released dash cam video when the officer pulled him over for a traffic stop. Your brake lights are out. Do you have license and insurance. Reporter: That is when he reveals he has a gun. Less than 40 seconds after approaching the car, he opens fire. I do have a firearm on me. Okay, don't reach for it then. Don't pull it out. I'm not pulling it out. Do not pull it out. No, no! You just killed my boyfriend! Reporter: Firing seven shots. I told him to get his hand off it. Reporter: His girlfriend, diamond Reynolds, streaming it live on Facebook. He let the officer know that he was -- he had a firearm and he was reaching for his wallet and the officer just shot him in his arm. Reporter: On the live stream, Reynold's 4-year-old daughter trying to comfort her mother. It's okay. I'm right here. Reporter: The young girl ran out of the car into the arms of another officer. Last fright, he walk the out of a pin pin courtroom a free man after he was acquitted in the killing. Thousands taking to the streets in protest. The family lip says they have been deniped justice. He will not be returning to the Forbes. David? Alex Perez, thank you. Next to the U.S. And Russia. A Russian flighter jet flying within a few feet of a U.S.

