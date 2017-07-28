Transcript for Video sheds new light on tragic death at US-Mexico border

We turn next to an ABC investigation tonight, that newly released government video seen exclusively right here. Taking us inside an encounter between U.S. Border officers and a teenager from Mexico. A short time later, that teen was dead. And the video appears to contradict what those officers testified happened. Here's ABC's chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross tonight. Reporter: This video obtained by ABC news sheds new light tonight on the death of a 16-year old Mexican high school student, in the white sweatshirt, after being caught by border officers as smuggling drugs from Mexico, hidden in two bottles in his shoulder bag. It comes as president trump today told border agents in New York not to worry about being too rough in carrying out arrests. I said, "Please don't be too nice." Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you're protecting their head, I said you can take the hand away, okay. Reporter: In the case of the teenage smuggler, well before trump took office, things go bad for him almost immediately, as these two customs officers start to examine the two bottles. What's in them? Highly concentrated methamphetamine dissolved in liquid. If they truly suspected there was a controlled substance in the bottle, they should've conducted a field test. Reporter: Instead, the two officers encourage, or at least permit, the young man to drink it. Cruz now points at the bottle, and she's saying, "Okay, drink it." And she makes the gesture that we associate with "To drink." Now, watch the male agent. He says, "Drink another one." You see them exchanging glances and smiles. Reporter: Then it happens again. Two more sips. Reporter: Four drinks in all. Within a half hour the drugs take effect. The teenager can barely stand. A massive overdose. With symptoms like a heart attack. I never asked him to drink. He volunteered to and I believe I gestured to go ahead. You told him to go ahead and drink on more than one occasion, did you not. No. Reporter: The video suggests otherwise. Both officers remain on the job. No punishment. Brian Ross with us tonight. Brian will have much more coming up tonight, including how long the call for medical help. His "20/20" investigation is tonight. In the meantime tonight from London this evening, little Charlie gard has passed away.

