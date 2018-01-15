Transcript for Video shows 'Island Lady' casino shuttle boat engulfed in flames

Next tonight here, we have new images this evening of that deadly boat fire, shuttling people out to a floating casino off Florida's gulf coast. You can see passengers jumping into the water, trying to survive as the boat is consumed by flames. One woman did not survive. ABC's Victor Oquendo from Florida tonight. Oh, my god. Reporter: Tonight, harrowing video of the "Island lady" casino shuttle boat engulfed in flames off Florida's gulf coast. Oh, my gosh! Reporter: 36 passengers and 14 crew on board desperate to survive, jumping from the top and bottom decks into the water on one of the coldest days of the year. People started jumping out one by one, and the fire got really quick, really fast. We had to jump, probably what, eight or ten feet to the water. And then get from the boat to the shore. Reporter: The shuttle boat was heading to a casino moored 9 to 12 miles offshore. The captain turning the boat around when the fire broke out. At first, you see passengers leaping from the front closest to shore. Oh, gosh, jump! Reporter: But as thick smoke turn into an inferno, watch as they desperately leap out, dazed, wading to shore. Neighbors and witnesses nearby rushing to help, bringing dry clothes and blankets. I ran upstairs, I got all my shirts, I just brought them down. Reporter: 15 were transported to hospital for chest pain, smoke inhalation and other injuries. One of them, a 42-year-old woman, dying in the hospital while being treated. The charred shuttle boat now burnt to the hull is owned by tropical breeze casino. And Victor joining us tonight from where those passengers were rushed ashore. We can make out a bit of the boat there behind you, Victor. Investigators still don't know what caused this fire? Reporter: David, no official cause has been determined, but the NTSB is now investigating. The boat's captain being credited for his quick thinking, getting that boat very close to shore. Likely saving many lives. David? Victor, thank you.

