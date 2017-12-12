Transcript for Viewers help Talia Duff raise money for rare progressive disease clinical trial

Finally tonight, America strong. And that sixth grader you met right here. I always say, never underestimate the generosity of so many of you at home. Last night, it was Kathy Sims' sixth grade math class in Massachusetts. What was the total per jar? Reporter: Using jars of cookie dough. Her students learning an important lesson about coming together to help one of their own. So many of you at home hearing the story of Talia duff, who was born with a rare Progressive disease similar to A.L.S. Doctors already racing to start a clinical trial, but they need a million dollars to take it to the next phase. The children knew it would take much more than those cookie dough jars. Performing for donations, bake sales, sports teams in the fight. And the video that they hoped would go viral. And tonight, the new numbers. After Talia's story aired, so many helping. They tell us viewers gave more than $65,000. Their total now? More than $124,000 and counting. Talia's mother Jocelyn, moved by all of it. It's just been -- it's just been pretty amazing. Well, Jocelyn, we are all rooting for your daughter. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Until then, good night.

