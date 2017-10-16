Transcript for Two violent inmates escape from Missouri jail

To the index of other news. The urgent than manhunt in Missouri. Two violent prisoners escaped from jail by crawling through an air duct and jumping a fence. They were last seen on this surveillance, hefgd toward the Mississippi river. Families in that region have been urged to stay indoors. The fiery crash here in new York City. Babc obtaining exclusive video. The driver is seen hailing a cab while his passenger was still inside the burning car. That passenger did not survive. Ahmed has now been charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. To a missing couple, possibly found in southern California. Authorities believe they have found the bodies of Rachel and Joseph. Reported missing in Josh what tree national park in July. The Bolds were discovered locked in an embrace. And to what could be a major scientific discovery. A sort of cosmic gold mine. For the first time, astronomers detecting the collision of two neutron stars, kraegt both light and gravitational waves. Scientists say the collision actually reveals how gold, platinum and precious metals are created and then thrust into the universe. Wrap your head around that.

