Transcript for Virginia Tech student arrested for allegedly an assault rifle

David? All right, linsey Davis with us tonight. Next tonight, authorities arresting a freshman at Virginia tech for trying to buy 5,000 rounds of ammunition. That school was, of course, the scene of a mass shooting in 2007, when 32 people were killed. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami with what we're now learning. Reporter: This is the 19-year-old freshman at Virginia tech who's in jail tonight. Yune-song zow is from China, and because he's not a U.S. Citizen, it's against the law in Virginia for him to own the assault rifle police say he was training with at this shooting range last Friday. It is really scary, but in the end, that's why we have the police. Reporter: Detectives say they've been watching him for weeks and were called when he removed an ar-15 from his student gun locker. Police say that himng that rifle with a large clip is what breaks the law. Thank god the police were able to find him and everything. But as a personal reaction, it was kind of overwhelming just thinking back to what happened several years ago and just that actually could be another reality. Reporter: Campus police report that zow not only had a rifle, but say he was also trying buy 5,000 rounds of ammo, was looking into bulletproof vests, and had bought himself an old police vehicle that still has the markings and a police push bumper. His attorney tonight says, "There was never any threat to the community." And in statements, both the university and campus police say the same. Students are much more concerned. Students deserve to know these kinds of things on campus because we're the ones that live there. Reporter: Zow has a bond hearing tomorrow. He has not yet entered a plea. David? Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.