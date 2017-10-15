Transcript for Warning for millions of Americans using online dating apps

If you use a dating app, or you know someone who does, there is a new warning from police. Here's arierielle reshef. Reporter: A warning tonight about fake online dating profiles that could lure you into a dangerous trap. Aaron black showed up for a date. Instead, he was held up at gunpoint. As I was turning around, I had a gentleman running up on me with a gun drawn. Reporter: At least half a dozen armed robberies in Nebraska in less than two weeks. Targeting users of tinder and another dating app called plenty of fish. Similar incidents involving a variety of dating sites making headlines in Michigan, Ohio, and Florida. Online romance is on the rise. According to match.com, 40 million Americans use online dating services each year. Anybody can create a profile put it up and take it down with ease. Reporter: Tinder tells ABC news, "We are disturbed by these unfortunate incidents and fully intend to support law enforcement with their investigation." And plenty of fish says, "User safety and security is important." Their number one safety tip, never meet at someone's home, a hotel, or secluded location. It's not just men who have to be vigilant. One expert tells us when women are targeted on dating apps, it's often harassment. Erielle, thank you.

