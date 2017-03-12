Transcript for A new warning about popular toys at the top of kids' Christmas list

Back now with the warning for consumers, especially those hoping to put the most popular toys and electronics under the tree this year. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Fingerlings. They're one of the hottest holiday toys. I wanted to surprise my children with it. Reporter: So when this mom found them on walmart.com she ordered them immediately, but when the package arrived -- There was miswording on the package, the product inside wasn't secured. The color was leeching off of the product on to their hands. It was scary, and we were really disappointed. Reporter: Turns out her toys were fake, sold by a third party on Walmart's website. Walmart gave her a full refund, telling ABC news, we take these issues verseriously and have zero tolerance for sellers who list items in violation of our terms of service. Toys, among a litany of items frequently knocked off. More than $1.3 billion in counterfeit goods seized last year. When you're shopping over the holiday season you have to be very aware especially when you're dealing with third parties. Reporter: Experts say look out for misspellings, and prices that are too low or too high. And make sure any website you order from has safeguards for consumers. Tom, fake goods aren't just a disappointment. They can also be dangerous. Experts tell us they found lead paint in toys and electronics that can catch fire. Erielle, thank you. Up next, the new details

