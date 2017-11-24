Warning: 'Porch Pirates' on the prowl More Two billion packages are expected to be delivered this holiday season and these "pirates" can steal your packages the minute your deliveries hit the ground. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Warning: 'Porch Pirates' on the prowl This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Police Use GPS Technology to Track Bait Packages

Now Playing: Massive effort to help animals in need of homes

Now Playing: Manhunt underway for teenager on the run

Now Playing: Warning: 'Porch Pirates' on the prowl

Now Playing: Nearly 165 million people expected to shop over Thanksgiving weekend

Now Playing: New developments in misconduct allegations on Capitol Hill

Now Playing: New signs Michael Flynn may be cutting deal with special counsel Robert Mueller

Now Playing: 'Mattress Mack' feeds thousands at Thanksgiving dinner

Now Playing: Restaurant worker helps man struggling to cut pancakes in sweet video

Now Playing: Milwaukee residents camp out for brewery's specialty Black Friday beers

Now Playing: Fashion students transform wedding gowns into completely new outfits

Now Playing: This season's top-rated kid-tested toys

Now Playing: 'Ugly' Christmas rompers for men are trending this holiday season

Now Playing: Indiana teacher arrested for allegedly doing drugs

Now Playing: Inside the renewed push to prevent surgical fires

Now Playing: A roundup of the best Black Friday bargains

Now Playing: Wild turkeys take over neighborhoods

Now Playing: Man in prison for Christa Worthington's murder on how he met her

Now Playing: Inside look at the murder mystery in Cape Cod town

Now Playing: Toddler denied father's kidney has successful transplant surgery Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51369004,"title":"Warning: 'Porch Pirates' on the prowl","duration":"1:24","description":"Two billion packages are expected to be delivered this holiday season and these \"pirates\" can steal your packages the minute your deliveries hit the ground.","url":"/WNT/video/warning-porch-pirates-prowl-51369004","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}