Transcript for Washington Post reports Trump shared highly classified information with the Russians

We begin that bam she'll headline breaking late today. The Washington post reporting that president trump disclosed highly classified information to the Russians. The post reporting that the information was revealed during a meeting with the foreign minister while they visited the white house last week. If true, senators on both sides of the aisle saying this is ararming. Let's get to Cecilia Vega, live at the white house with the very latest for us. Reporter: David, good evening to you. The allegation here is that in that meeting last week with the foreign minister here if the white house the president has disclosed some highly classified intelligence, information that was give on the U.S. By a partner and an intelligence-sharing arrangement. It's considered to be so sensitive not even allies have been told what this classified information is and intelligence officials that we have spoken to as this story is breaking, David, tell us that's the potential danger here, that the U.S. Do and Russia do have a counterintelligence-sharing arrangement, if there was a ally not to be shared there's a real problem. Very fluid situation here in the west wing. I tried to get information from Sean spicer's office. His door is closed. More than a dozen reporters waiting for information. No comments so far from the white house as this story breaks. I ran into with these other reporters to national security adviser general H.R. Mcmaster he turned the corner and saw us there and he said ux quote, this is the last place I wanted to be and he left. He told the Washington post, quote, no time where any Intel sources discussed or military ops disclosed. This is a bombshell tonight No word from the white house. Team of reporters camped there in the briefing room. In the meantime that post headline that the president might have given that information raced its way to capitol hill. Tonight, Republican senators calling the headline troubling. One using the word alarming. Let's bring in Mary Bruce. Reporter: David, troubling, disturbing and shocking how members on both sides of the aisle are describing this to me. They stress this is an initial report but already those alarm bells are going off. Senator Warren, the top Democrat, just tweeting now, if true this is a slap to the intelligence community. Risking sources and methods is inexcusable particularly with the Russians. David, lawmakers are deeply steeped in the Russian investigation. They'll is a lot more questions in the coming days about this particular meeting David. Mary, thank you. Of course, all this meantime as president trump looks for a new FBI director and after that

