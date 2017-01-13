Transcript for White House Daughters Go Above the Fray of Partisan Politics

Finally tonight here America strong after a year of bitter political fights in this country tonight a welcome break from it all. Proof that there are common bonds. This evening the heartfelt letter from two sisters who've been there. That letter written to the first daughters out leaving the White House. The former first daughter's the bush twins Jenna and Barbara tonight with a letter to the singing sisters they wrote to eight years ago. Malia and Sasha eight years ago and a cold November day we greeted you on the steps of the White House we supple polite and wearing a senior rise as you gave to your new home. They write that they remember showing the Obama girls the Lincoln bedroom. And the bedrooms that were once hours when you slid down the banister Bissell aryan just as we had done his eight year old's your joy and laughter contagious. You stood at the gates of the Robin island cell where South Africa's Nelson Mandela was imprisoned your arms around your father. He traveled to Liberia and Morocco with your mom to talk with girl's about the importance of education. He managed to laugh at your dad's jokes during the annual Thanksgiving Turkey pardon and the bush twins with multiple simple advice. Never forget the wonderful people who work at the White House into a college as most of the world knows we did. You listen to harsh criticism of your parents but people who would never even met them. But your parents they add will be rooting for you as you begin your next chapter. And so will we. Two sets of sisters and one coming off. Thanks for watching here on a Friday night I'm David your don't forget Diane Sawyer special tonight at 10 PM eastern right here I'll see you on Monday night.

