Transcript for White House to Make Its Argument Appealing Judge's Decision on Travel Ban

the air tonight, president trump filing a legal brief, a short time ago. His team defending his immigration ban that's now been halted. The president today during his first visit to U.S. Central command in Florida, warning, quote, terrorists are about to strike our homeland. This is in the hands of the courts and with the halt in place, you can see the tearful reunions. Families waiting for loved ones across the country. The judge that halted the ban, referring to him as a so-called ban, say, if anything happens, blame him. We have Cecilia Vega leading us off. Reporter: The president's first address as commander in chief began with a look back at his election win. We had a wonderful election, didn't we? Reporter: A victory lap that keeps ongoing. And I saw those numbers, and you like me. And I like you. That's the way it worked. Reporter: Eventually, the president turning to that controversial ban on refugees and citizens of seven Muslim majority countries. We need strong programs. So that people that love us and want to love our country and will end up loving our country are allowed in. Not people that want to destroy us and destroy our country. Reporter: That ban now put on temporary halt by federal judge, James robert in Washington state. The state has met its burden of demonstrating it faces immediate and irreparable injury. Reporter: The president lashing out against robert, a George W. Bush appointee, calling him a so-called judge, and adding, just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. The administration as appealed the ruling to the ninth circuit court of appeals. Nearly 100 of theme fr from apple to Google to Netflix opposing trump. So are 16 states and the district of klcolumbia. With the ban in limbo, majorities are rushing to enter the country again. Inhuman what happened to us. Reporter: They sold their possessions to come here, landing in Philadelphia last week just as the ban took effect. Only to be sent back to Syria. Their American relatives here, both voted for president trump and they are now caught directly in his new policy. I am so grateful to everyone that helped in this. I cannot thank them enough from the bottom of my heart because our family is here with us safe. Reporter: But the president today saying the terror threat is growing, and he accused the media of trying to cover it up. You have seen what happened in Paris and nice. All over Europe, it's happening. It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported, and in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons, and understand that. Reporter: On air force one, reporters asking pret secretary, Sean spicer for proof the media is ignoring terrorist attacks. We'll provide a list later. There is a lot of instances that has occurred where I don't think they have gotten the coverage it's deserved. And Cecilia Vega is live at the white house tonight. And Cecilia, we heard Sean spicer saying he would provide a list of terror attacks that have been underreported. Anything yet? Reporter: No list yet, David. Sean spicer said the president has felt that at times, terror attacks have received less attention then let's say, protests. You heard the message from the white house. Underreported terrorist attacks. We're waiting for that list, David. Cecilia Vega leading us off. Thank you.

