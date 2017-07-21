Transcript for White House questioning whether the president can pardon himself

Jon, thank you. And the special counsel, Robert Mueller, has ordered that white house aides not destroy any documents dealing with the trump tower meeting with the Russian lawyer. Tonight, the question, can the president pardon himself or his family? Here's Cecilia Vega. Reporter: Tonight, the white house facing mounting questions about whether president trump is considering the possibility of pardoning members of his family, or even himself. From his lawyers, a firm denial. But the president's new press secretary seems to leave the door open. The president maintains pardon powers like any president would, but there are no announcements or planned announcements on that front whatsoever. Reporter: It comes as the white house turns up the heat on special counsel Robert Mueller. The president, now on the attack, accusing Mueller and his team of conflicts of interest, telling "The New York Times" he interviewed Mueller for the job of FBI director just one day before he was appointed special counsel. What the hell is this all about? Talk about conflicts. He was interviewing for the job. Reporter: The president adding, quote, "There were many other conflicts that I haven't said, but I will at some point." And he's warning Mueller that investigating the trump family finances not tied to Russia would cross a red line. I think that's a violation, look, this is about a Russia. Reporter: As for Mueller's fate if he crosses that so called red line -- What would you do? I can't I can't answer that question because I don't think it's going to happen. Reporter: But Mueller, not backing down. Today ABC learned he sent a letter to white house aides ordering them to preserve all communications, including documents, e-mails and text messages, related to last year's trump tower meeting. Involving don junior, Paul manafort, Jared Kushner and that Russian lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton. Cecilia, we know a big day coming Monday. Jared Kushner will meet with congressional investigators. When will the public hear? Reporter: It may never hear. He will likely face questions about the trump power meeting. We also know he will not be pleading the fifth. Cecilia Vega, thank you. Next to severe storms moving

