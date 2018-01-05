Transcript for White House says records were taken from doctor's office

We have a responsibility. Rod Rosenstein just today. Next, to the bizarre headline today. President trump's former doctor now making headlines tonight, claiming that his office was raided shortly after the inauguration, that the president's medical records were taken away. It comes just days after the white house doctor, Ronny Jackson, withdrew to be veterans affairs chief. Here's ABC's Tom llamas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the white house responding to a startling allegation, saying it's not uncommon the president's medical records would be transferred at a candidate becomes president. That explanation comes after a new report and interview with Donald Trump's doctor when he was a candidate, claiming his office was raided after president trump took office. I feel raped. Raped, frightened and sad. Reporter: He was the physician who claimed during the campaign trump's health was, quote, astonishingly excellent, declaring he will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency. Harold Bornstein is claiming that the president's long-time personal body guard, who was a lawyer at the trump organization, along with a third man, came into his office. The reason is what Bornstein told "The nshg times" two Dames before the raid. . Saying that trump took a drug to promote hair growth. Tonight, the white house is not denying records were obtained from the office, but they are adamant, it was not a raid. It would be standard procedure for the president, a newly elected president's medical records, to be in possession by the white house medical unit and that was what was taking place, is those records were being transferred over to the white house medical unit as requested. Reporter: This is now the second doctor connected to the president who is making headlines. The president's white house doctor, Ronny Jackson, who once said this -- Might live to be 200 years, I don't know. Reporter: Was picked by the president to run the V.A., but under heavy scrutiny, he where you, amid reports of heavy drinking on the job and giving out prescription sleep AIDS. Now, he will no longer be the president's personal physician. So, let's get to Tom llamas, live outside the office of president trump's former physician, Dr. Bornstein, who claims his office was raided. We heard the white house there late today adamant that this was not a raid. And Tom, you reached out Dr. Bornstein by phone? Reporter: That's right. He quickly tried to rush me off the telephone, saying he could not comment, that he no longer wanted to talk about this issue. But we noticed one thing, David, outside of his office. You see that white smudge on the window? That's a but per sticker from the inside of the office. It says trump 2016, it has since been ripped off. David? Tom llamas with us tonight, as well. Tom, thank you. We're going to move on

