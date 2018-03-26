Transcript for White House refuses to say whether Trump watched Stormy Daniels interview

It was the interview the white house knew was coming, and more than 20 million people watched it. And tonight, the white house is now responding to stormy Daniels. After she spoke about her alleged affair with the president, describing what she says was a threat from a stranger in a parking lot who approached her about staying silent. And answering questions about the money she received just 11 days before the election to keep quiet. Tonight, what the white house is now saying, and did that money just days before voters went to the polls break the law? Here's ABC's chief national correspondent Tom llamas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the white house refusing to stay whether president trump watched that stormy Daniels interview. But they were clear about one thing. The porn star is now telling the truth. The president doesn't believe that any of the claims that Ms. Daniels made last night in the interview are accurate. Reporter: More than 20 people tuned in to watch those claims. Daniels declaring she had sex with Mr. Trump back in 2006, that he invited her to his hotel suite and showed her a magazine cover with his face on it. And so, I was like, does this normally work for you? And he looked very taken back. And I was like, someone should take that magazine and spank you with it and I'll never forget the look on his face. , He turned around and pulled his pants down a little, you know, he had untsderwear on and stuff. He's like, wow. You -- you are special. You remind me of my daughter, you know, he's like, you're smart, beautiful and a woman who be reckoned with, I like you. I like you. Reporter: She says they then had sex. The one and only time. You were 27, he was 60. Were you physically attracted to him? No. Reporter: Not at all? No. Reporter: Did you want to have sex with him? No. I'm not a victim. Reporter: It was consensual? Oh, yes. Yes. Reporter: In 2011, Daniels tried to sell her story to a tabloid for $15,000, but the magazine never published it and she never got paid. That same year, Daniels says she was physically threatened. Approached by a man in a parking lot when she was with her baby. A guy walked up on me and said to me, leave trump alone, forget the story. And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, a beautiful little girl, a shame if something happened to her mom. And she was gone. Reporter: She claims the scary encounter is one reason she signed a $130,000 nondisclosure agreement with Michael Cohen, just 11 days before the election. Cohen says he was acting on his own, but during the negotiation, he used his trump organization e-mail address and Daniels lawyer sent documents to Cohen's office in trump tower. The white house says the president himself didn't know about the payment. I can say categorically, obviously, white house didn't engage in any wrongdoing. The campaign or Mr. Cohen can address anything with respect to their actions. Reporter: So far, the president hasn't mentioned Daniels by name. But this morning, he tweeted, "So much fake news. Never been more volume luminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great." He returned to the white house alone last night. The first lady and their son remaining in palm beach. Today, the first lady's spokesperson telling ABC news she is focused on being a mom and is quiet enjoying spring break at mar-a-lago while working on future projects. All right, a couple of breaking developments on this tonight. Tom is with us. And Michael Cohen's lawyer is now sending a cease and desist letter to stormy Daniels over those accusations that she was threatened in that parking lot? Reporter: That's right. Cohen says Daniels' attorney immrimed he was behind that threat in Las Vegas. What Daniels' lawyer said is that interview was the president and Cohen have used thuggish behavior and no different than what happened in that parking lot. We know that Daniels is suing to void that agreement. And now she claims that broke campaign finance law. Reporter: The $130,000 payout from Michael Cohen, which happened before the election, was essentially an illegal campaign contribution. And Cohen has insinuated publicly that stormy Daniels is lying about that affair when she says everything she's said so far is the truth, David. Tom llamas, thank you. President trump, meanwhile, expelling 60 Russians from the

