Transcript for Widow of fallen soldier breaks silence about her call with Trump

And that briefing, from general dun Ford, came after the president would not answer questions on the mission. But he did tweet today. The president questioning what the widow of one of those fallen soldiers is now saying about her phone call with the president. Tonight here, you will hear what that gold star widow told George Stephanopoulos, then, the president's tweet. Here's ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl. Reporter: Just days after burying her husband, their 2-year-old, la David Johnson, Jr., holding the flag from his father's coffin, myeshia Johnson is breaking her silence about the call she received from president trump. What he said was -- The president. Yes, the president, said that he knew what he signed up for, but it hurts anyway. And I was -- it made me cry, because I was very angry at the tone of his voice, and how he said -- he couldn't remember my husband's name. That's what hurt me the most, because if my husband is out here fighting for our country and he risked his life for our country, why can't you remember his name? Reporter: Less than hour after Mrs. Johnson spoke out on "Gma," a tweet from the president contradicting the gold star widow. "I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of sergeant la David Johnson and spoke his name from the beginning without hesitation." The president has also said that congresswoman Frederica Wilson, a friend of the Johnson family who heard the call, "Totally fabricated" her account of what the president said. The president said that the congresswoman was lying about the phone call. Whatever Ms. Wilson said was not fabricated. What she said was 100% correct. Reporter: Mrs. Johnson, who said she was not allowed to see her husband's body, is demanding answers about what happened. I don't know how he got killed, where he got killed or anything. Are you confident you're going to get the answers you need? If I keep pushing for them, I will. Reporter: Today, in the rose garden, president trump didn't answer questions. Do you have any response to myeshia Johnson, Mr. President? Can you talk to us about Niger, Mr. President? Still, no answer. In the 19 days since the attack, the president hasn't said anything about what happened or whether he authorized the mission. But today, just hours after the president tweeted about Mrs. Johnson, the chairman of the joint chiefs made this promise. To her and the other families of the fallen. We're going to go to every last length to try to satisfy their concerns or answer their questions. So, let's get live to Jonathan Karl at the white house tonight. And Jon, when asked what she said to the president, Mrs. Johnson said she didn't say anything, she just listened? Reporter: Mrs. Johnson said that the call made her even more upset than she already was and, David, asked today if she has anything that she would like to say to the president now, she said no, she has nothing to say to him. David? Jon Karl tonight. Thanks, Jon.

