Transcript for Wife accused of killing her husband on the loose

Accused wife nowthe run. Tonight, police say she killed again. Thisime, targeting a woman who looks just like her.here's ABC's ele reshef. Reporter: Tonight, a oss-country manhunt for this accused er police belito be behind at least two murders in two states. Authorities say 56-year-old iess gunnedown her husband David in their rural Minnesota home back in mar taking off in their white Cadillac escalade. Sooner, spotted at amino in Iowa. U.S. Marshjothe search for the female fuge,she legedly fled to fort Myers, Florida, whereestigators clshe befriended 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson before shooting her to death. Riess's mode of operation is to befriend women who RESE her, and steal their identity. Reporter: No connection between the two wo police saxcept their striking physical similarities. It's believed that the same firearm was used in both the esota and floridmicides. Reporter:ice say the surveillance images appear to show Riess leaviutchinson's motel. Authorities say they found Hutchinson's purse "In disarray." All cash, credit cards and I.d.'s removed. According to police, Riess' was last seen Sunday in corpus Christi, border patrol now on alert. Tom, she's wanted for murder, grand theft auto, and identity theft. She's believed to be armed and extremelngerous.to Thank you. When we come back -- inside a rescuet off the coast of

