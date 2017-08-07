Transcript for Wildfires from California to Montana soaring into record territory

Here at home, triple-digit temperatures in the American west, fueling more than 40 major wildfires from California to Montana, the conditions are hot and dry. And the Mercury is soaring into record territory. Here's ABC's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, an army of firefighters battling the blazes scorchinthe west. And we looked over and half the mountain's on fire. Reporter: Flames inching towards homes north of Sacramento. Firefighters spraying the inferno with water. Black smoke turning the day sky into night. In Santa Barbara county, this brush fire doubling in size overnight. Plumes of smoke visible for miles, as flames race across hilltops. In California alone, more than 3,000 firefighters on the front lines -- in a battle on the ground and from the sky, up against dry, hot, gusty conditions. We thought we had a pretty good line on it, but the winds picked up. Reporter: Right now more than 40 large wildfires burning across the west. These aerials show fast-moving flames raging out of control in British Columbia, thousands there forced to evacuate. And in Arizona, this driver fleeing a thundercloud of smoke. A wildfire there destroying three homes. Back here in California, hundreds of people under mandatory evacuation orders. So much using sprinklers to try protect their homes as firefighters work to keep those flames from moving any closer. Dan. Marci, thank you. For more on this let's bring in rob Marciano, it seems like the west is having a brutal summer. Yeah, this is the second recordbreaking heat wave the west has seen. Overnight temperatures in the morning, like, Phoenix not getting out of the mid-90s. So it's really warm at night. Excessive heat warnings out. Tomorrow highs will hot. Maybe a few degrees cooler in Phoenix. The core of the heat gets into Salt Lake, Denver, dodge city, and some monsoon flow. Also some thunderstorms across the southeast tonight and across the northeast with a weak front, tomorrow, the threat for severe weather will be from Minneapolis down through Cedar Rapids. Some lightning with these summertime thunderstorms. Rob, thank you, my friend. We'll discuss all of this tomorrow morning on "Good

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.