Transcript for Wind and cold alerts for 23 states; more snow on the way

but an opportunity to renegotiate. We turn now to the weather. Seven cfirmed tornados in the past 24 hours. And toght, wind and col alerts for 23 states. Thisramatic cloud near Columbus, Ohio. Violent storms damaging hundreds of homes there. And shattering this hangar at Houston's airport. When the storm clears out, another blast of winter is right behind it. ABC's senior meteorologist R Marciano at the weather wall in new Yo. Rob, good evening. Reporter: Good evening, to the air behind this current system is cold enough to bring us lake-enhanced snow showers in the month of April. High wind warnings up until after midnight and freeze warnings across the mid south. Look at the numbers in the morning. Wind chills from the teenso 20s. Certainly cold enough to sustain snow, and another snowmaker that will ride across the great Lakes and get into upstate New York by Friday morning. Another system potentially bringing snow as far as D.C. On Saturday.

