Transcript for Winter storm brings drenching downpours to the Northeast

And here in the east tonight, the flood watches from Pennsylvania all the way up to Maine, amid blinding rain and those ice jams. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, that powerful winter storm now bringing heavy downpours and treacherous driving to the northeast. The problem is the rain is falling so hard that washes the salt off of the road. Oh, my goodness. Reporter: Icy roads creating frightening scenes like this in Sutton, Massachusetts. Oh, my god. Reporter: A school bus sliding backwards, crashing into a mailbox and then a car. 29 students onboard. Luckily, no one hurt. The big thaw now causing problems, too. Ice jamming up waterways across the region. The coast guard clearing the Connecticut river today. All my life living in Connecticut, never see it like this. It's quite an ice jam. Reporter: Trying to prevent flooding like this near Scranton, Pennsylvania. And David, just take a look at this. It's just incredible. These ice jams go on for miles. And temperatures dropped significantly tomorrow, so, there's no telling when this will all melt. David? All right, gio, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.