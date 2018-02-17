Transcript for A winter storm moves fast across the Northeast

Next, let's turn to the weather and the fast-moving storm with 40 million people in its path. Winter weather alerts from Virginia to Maine. Icy snow and rain a menace on the road. The driver of that semi was taken away by ambulance. Sam champion the snow is coming down, quite a picturesque scene there. A wet accumulating snow. Quick radar shot. We have gone to rain at Reagan international. Put this storm in motion. We'll show you how it rolls. Areas of purple that's where the snow accumulates. Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, even into Massachusetts and on into Maine as well. 3:00 A.M., though, the bulk of snow is well offshore. By 7:00 in the morning, this storm is mostly offshore. Totals there will be some areas, we already got that five-inch total in those areas of blue. Allow the snow to stay as snow and not mix in. Some of us will see more than 5 inches of snow. Speaking of warmer temperatures, we're 60, 70 degrees all the way into the northeast by the time we get to Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. All right, we look forward to that warm weather. Sam, thanks so much.

