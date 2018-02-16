Transcript for Winter storm warnings issued from the Rockies to the Northeast

We turn next tonight to the new winter storm warning from the rockies to the northeast. A confirmed ef-1 tornado hitting unionton, Pennsylvania. Damaging homes and businesses. Winds up to 5 miles per hour. In the meantime, 30 million bracing for snow this weekend from D.C. To New York City to Boston. Let's get right to ABC senior meteorologist rob Marciano. He is live on New York's westside highway tracking it all. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. The winds are picking up here, and the saving grace is it's a fast mover. This morning, it was going through Arizona and New Mexico. By tomorrow morning, already crossing the Mississippi river. By 5:00 P.M., the wet snows into Pittsburgh. 10:00 P.M., and by 7:00 A.M., it's by Boston. We have winter storm watches through Allentown, and provincetown. Away from the coastline, and over a foot in some spots. By Sunday morning, it will be tricky to get around regardless, David. It is still mid February. All right, rob. Thanks. Have a good weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.