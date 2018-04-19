Wintry blast moving across Northeast and New England

In the West, a new storm with strong winds has been feeling the fire danger.
0:13 | 04/19/18

Wintry blast moving across Northeast and New England
The wintry blast moving quickly across New England tonight that system already bringing more than half a foot of snow in southern Wisconsin. Our weather team also tracking the new storm in the west tonight high winds fueling fires and Oklahoma among other states rain on the way tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

