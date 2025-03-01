Pope Francis resting after respiratory condition suddenly worsens

People stand in front of the statue of John Paul II at the Gemelli University Hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized with pneumonia, in Rome on March 01, 2025. Pope Francis, hospitalised for two weeks with pneumonia in both lungs, spent a peaceful night after suffering a breathing crisis, the Vatican said on March 01, 2025.

People stand in front of the statue of John Paul II at the Gemelli University Hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized with pneumonia, in Rome on March 01, 2025. Pope Francis, hospitalised for two weeks with pneumonia in both lungs, spent a peaceful night after suffering a breathing crisis, the Vatican said on March 01, 2025.

LONDON and ROME -- Pope Francis is recovering today after suffering a "sudden worsening of his respiratory condition," the Vatican said.

"The night passed peacefully, the Pope is resting," the Vatican said Saturday morning, but this comes after a dramatic turn Friday when the Vatican said he suffered an "isolated attack of bronchospasm" which caused vomiting with inhalation."

The pope underwent broncho aspiration and was put on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response in terms of gas exchange, the Vatican said.

The pontiff, who has been hospitalized in Rome since Feb. 14, remained alert and oriented while receiving treatment, the Vatican said.

His prognosis "remains uncertain," the Vatican said, and it will take 24 to 48 hours to understand the impact of the coughing attack and whether it has a worsened effect on his general condition.

The pontiff, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was diagnosed with pneumonia last week, according to the Vatican.