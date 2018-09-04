Transcript for Woman completes Boston Marathon early, pushing boyfriend in wheelchair

K9 Advantix II from Bayer. Wise choice. Finalonight her America strong. The Boston marathon runner keeping a promise to her boyfriend and toerself. One mile at a time. Itlyn Ely and Matt wetrb met seven years ago. But night their S would change forever. While playing basket, fell head-first into a wall. It would cause a catastrophic spinal cord ry. He walyzed from the shoulders down. Uple was dmined to adapt to a new lifnight. A oor apartment. The physical therapy. What's up, you ready to work today? Reporter: Five days ak. And G the way, Kaitlyn deciding to test both of them. Shd run the LE of the Boston marathon while pushing tt in a wheelchair. Eir sponsor, hotshot, a muscle cramp treatment. They made their way to the starting LE today. Scary. I've never pushed him before th long. So, I'm excited. We're show everybody that nothing can, you know,p Reporter: Friends and family chng Boston pd clearing Tay. Crossing the finish line gether. And afterward -- Hi, David. Reporter: Kaitlyn M checng in with us. We finished the marathon. Woo. Rossed the finishline five hours and 28 minutes. Reporter: And how do they feel? I feel pretty good, I mean, I was juitng the whole time. Not too bad. It feels awesome. Reportehe couple to saying race, likfe, is a marathon, not a sprint. Isn't that true. I'm David Muir. Great to be back. I hope to see you tomorrow. Good night. Night

