Transcript for Woman driving wrong way on highway with infant in back seat charged with drunk driving

Time now for the index, and a woman charged with drunk driving going the wrong way on a highway with an infant in the backseat. Take a look at this. Traffic cameras catching the woman narrowly missing other cars as she drives the opposite way in Detroit when police fooibl finally pulled her over. They found a 1-year-old under the blanket in the back. The little boy was okay. A former priest sentenced to life in prison for murdering a beauty queen nearly 60 years ago. 85-year-old John Feit was convicted of the killing. The woman, he said went to church in Texas for a confession in 1960. The case went uninvolved for decades before being reopened last year. That bodycam and cell phone video of a fatal exchange with a police officer and a suspect. Police say the video shows Jean Pedro Pierre knocking down an officer and kicking him. Pierre apparently refusing commands from another officer to stop. That officer shooting Pierre, killing him, and a grand jury will ultimately decide if the shooting was justified. And police in Long Island looking for a couple who they say inadvertently recorded part of their crime. Here's what happened. Officers say the pair -- you see them there -- used a stolen credit card to pay for a sky diving adventure. They paid for the video package, so when the card came back as stolen, police were able to use the video to see who they were. This happened back in June. Police just releasing the video. They are still looking for the couple.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.