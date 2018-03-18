Woman learns hard lesson about vetting Airbnb renters

More
College students threw a massive house party and trashed the home, causing about $6,000 in damage; Airbnb has shelled out $3,200 to help with the repairs.
1:18 | 03/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman learns hard lesson about vetting Airbnb renters

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53840005,"title":"Woman learns hard lesson about vetting Airbnb renters","duration":"1:18","description":"College students threw a massive house party and trashed the home, causing about $6,000 in damage; Airbnb has shelled out $3,200 to help with the repairs. ","url":"/WNT/video/woman-learns-hard-lesson-vetting-airbnb-renters-53840005","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.