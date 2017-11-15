Transcript for Woman meets siblings after 66 years

Finally, after years sitting at Thanksgiving an only child, this year will be different. Sylvia was adopted when she was just a toddler. Growing up in 'em por Ya, Virginia, raised by a schoolteacher and a farmer. Chef always thought she was an only child. But just a few months back, now 66, she got a phone call. After what she had done with her daughter, they both submitted a DNA test on ancestry.com. Their test results revealed a, quote, extremely high match to someone else. Sylvia's biological nephew, who revealed to her his father is Sylvia's brother. In fact, she has three brothers and a sister. And they all met this past weekend. She's taller than you! Reporter: First, her older sister, Nancy. It's so nice to see you. Sister. Reporter: Then Sylvia's older brother, Ralph. And her younger brother, Billy. I don't have any words. Reporter: All of them speechless. They poured over a family album. That was me? Reporter: Many of her siblings thought she had died years ago. Tonight, Sylvia telling us this Thanksgiving will be very different. I'm ready for Thanksgiving and Christmas. I have a lot to be thankful for. And I've never been this happy in my life. Reporter: And what a gift, she says, worth waiting for. Ask god for small miracle and I got a big one. Siylvia found her family. I'm David Muir. Good night.

