Transcript for Woman who received heart transplant honors donor by running half-marathon

Finally tonight our person of the week. The young woman rushed to the hospital as a sophomore in college. What happened next would forever change her. And years later it would change the medical team who saved her. Our person of the week. Reporter: It was 16 years ago Kristen marks was a healthy college sophomore in Wisconsin when suddenly she got sick. I was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and later that night I was admitted in the hospital. It was her first time in the hospital. She would wait ten months for a new heart. I couldn't walk ten feet without having to stop and rest. It was a month after her 21st birthday, a match. Kristen got that new heart. Got married and traveled. Just this year in late July she had an idea. We thought hey, it would be fun to do a half marathon. I felt like running a half marathon would be a great way to honor my donor. But first she knew she needed permission from her doctors at the medical college of Wisconsin. Little did I know how quickly it would take off. Everyone was onboard including the doctor who realized she's now testing me. When you come across a person like Kristen, you're like looking in a mirror of yourself and saying okay, where are you Mr.? And then haven't taking good care of myself lately so I decided okay. There he was at the finish line. Her time three hours and one minute. With that heart. Oh, my god. There's not a day that I don't think about my donor family. Every Thanksgiving everybody talks about how grateful they are. That's my every day. So we choose Kristen marks and the doctors and nurses who saved her and ran with her years later. I'm David Muir. Hope to see you back on Monday. Have a great weekend. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.