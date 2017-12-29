Transcript for Woman in wheelchair falls down airport escalator

Back now with a shocking accident caught on video and now a family suing Alaska airlines. Their grandmother falling down an escalator trying to catch a flight. This morning the images are disturbing. Here's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Bernice kekona was supposed to take a flight home, but instead takes this nasty fall. The 74-year-old tumbling down 21 steps at the Portland airport last June, her heavy wheelchair landing on top of her as bystanders scramble to help. It could be someone else's grandma, mom, sister that this could happen to. Reporter: Kekona was connecting in Portland in June, on her way from maui, home to Spokane. Her family says they arranged with Alaska airlines for an escort between Gates, but they claim Alaska's gate-to-gate service contractor -- huntleigh usa -- abandoned her. They walked away and Bernice became confused. She pulls up to the escalator thinking she's getting on the elevator at that point. Reporter: Alaska says, "We're heartbroken by this tragic and disturbing incident." But says, "It appears that Ms. Kekona declined ongoing assistance in the terminal and decided to proceed on her own to her connecting flight." Reporter: Kekona's family says the fall left her bedridden, in constant pain for the next three months. She died in September. They are now suing huntleigh usa and Alaska airlines. It's not gonna bring her back, obviously, but someone needs to own up. Someone needs to take responsibility. Reporter: As for that contractor, huntleigh usa, they haven't said much. But the CEO did tell me they are reviewing the facts of the case.

