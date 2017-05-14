Two women arrested on charges of attempted murder during a road rage incident

More
Plus, a norovirus outbreak growing in California.
1:12 | 05/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Two women arrested on charges of attempted murder during a road rage incident

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47408894,"title":"Two women arrested on charges of attempted murder during a road rage incident","duration":"1:12","description":"Plus, a norovirus outbreak growing in California.","url":"/WNT/video/women-arrested-charges-attempted-murder-road-rage-incident-47408894","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.