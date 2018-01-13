Transcript for Wrong woman killed in love triangle murder-for-hire plot, officials say

Back now with a tragic mix-up. Police calling it a murder-for-hire plot involving a case of mistaken identity. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: A Florida mother is dead, police say the victim of a botched murder for hire and tonight three people are behind bars in a case of alleged mistaken identity. Are you lopez-ramos? Reporter: Ishnar lopez-ramos appearing before a judge this morning. Investigators say she hired this couple, Alexis ramos-rivera and gloria quinones-montes to kill her romantic rival. But the pair got the wrong woman. Over a mistaken identification and in the end, it appears to be a lover's triangle. Wow! Reporter: Last Sunday authorities say they camped out at this Kissimmee, Florida, Ross where "The other woman" worked, and that's when they allegedly mistook 42-year-old Janice Marie zengotita-torres for their target. Police say they followed her back to her apartment nearby where they kidnapped her, put her in the back of her own vehicle, and drove awat one point using her atm card to take out money from a bank in Orlando. At some point the group realized they had the wrong woman but authorities say they went through with their plan anyway. The big break, that atm card. Thursday, investigators caught lopez-ramos using that stolen card dressed in allegedly the woman's clothes. This woman lost her life for no reason at all. Reporter: Authorities say they reached out to the woman who was the intended target and offered her protective services. They say she has declined. Cecilia. Eva, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.