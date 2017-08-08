Transcript for Wrongly convicted man freed after nearly 40 years behind bars

To the index of other news tonight, a wrongly convicted prisoner freed in Boston. Fred clay celebrating as he was released from prison today. He spent nearly 40 years behind bars for the shooting death of a cab driver. A crime he said he never committed. The da looking at the case deciding he never received a fair trial. Clay saying he wants to enjoy this moment. In London tonight, the jogger appearing to shove a woman in front of a bus. Police there searching for the runner caught on camera. Apparently pushing the woman on the ground near the bridge. The woman nearly hit by that oncoming bus. He ran back by nearly 15 minutes later, never stopping as the victim tried to get his attention. Luckily, she was not hurt. The new health headline tonight about cancer rates in America. A new study finds rectal cancer is on the rise among adults under the age of 55, increasing 1% every year since 2004. Doctors are not sure what's behind the increase in numbers and as you know, screenings are not recommended for most people until the age of 50, but do talk to your doctor about when and how often you should get them. And those twin jackpots growing this evening. The megamillions and Powerball worth more than $650 million combined. Tomorrow's Powerball, $307 million, and if you are not watching this time tomorrow night, we understand why.

