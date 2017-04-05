7-year-old Anu shows off her pink prosthetic 'sports blade' to classmates in England

Video captures her peers giving hugs and sending a big message about love and acceptance for the world to see.
1:23 | 05/04/17

Comments
7-year-old Anu shows off her pink prosthetic 'sports blade' to classmates in England

