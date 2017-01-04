Transcript for 7-year-old boy writes a letter to his hometown police officers

Finally tonight, a wonderful story. A little boy with a selfless act, trying to cheer up officers after a difficult week. Here's ABC's Gloria Riviera. Reporter: When the community in Wisconsin learned police officer Jason Whelan has been shot and killed in the line of duty, everyone was shocked and saddened, including 7-year-old Brady duke, who decided to write the police a letter. I am so sorry that one of your police brothers died. How can I help? Reporter: He was serious. I just knew I had to do something because their police officer brother died. Reporter: But what? The oldest of five siblings, Brady remembered sharing can bring smiles. He just has a heart that's probably two sizes bigger than most people's. Reporter: So, this little boy with a big heart packed up his most favorite thing in the world -- his Nintendo Wii -- to give to the department. When I first heard that he wants to give away his Wii, I was like, what? Okay. Reporter: Brady even played a few games to show them how it's done. Just how important was that Wii to Brady? Really important. I loved it. Reporter: At the police? They were crying. Reporter: Good tears, after a dark week. Brady made a special impact here, and we were really grateful for him. Reporter: Gloria Riviera, ABC news, Washington. We thank Gloria for that story, and we thank you for watching. "Gma" and "This week" in the morning. And I'll see you right back here tomorrow night. I'm Tom llamas. Have a great evening. Good night.

